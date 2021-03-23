Chase in west Wichita ends with injury and arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County deputies were involved in a chase near 37th and Ridge Tuesday evening that ended at 8700 block of Northridge Court. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were out on a call north of K-96 and Ridge Road as they were checking on a runaway. Deputies received information that the runaway may be at a house they were walking up to — that’s when two occupants of a green Volkswagen Bug jumped in the vehicle, and threw the vehicle in reverse, and ignored the commands of deputies to stop. They almost ran over the deputies and another local law enforcement officer who was present.

Deputies attempted to stop the Volkswagen Bug, and a pursuit ensued which lasted approximately 12 minutes. The pursuit went down Ridge Road and driving through Reflection Ridge Golf Course across the golf course, doing some damage on the golf course. The Volkswagon Bug eventually ended up in a residential area where it tried to cut between two houses causing some damage to a house and then hitting a tree.









Deputies said a female passenger, who is approximately 33 years old, suffered a broken leg from the impact. The driver, a 39-year old white male who had multiple warrants out for his arrest as well as numerous felony counts, was taken into custody.

“I was on my way home from work and my wife called and said you probably need to get here pretty quick — there is some excitement going on,” said Mike Truly, who lives in the neighborhood. “You know you just come home and here it is, I’m used to finding golf balls in the yard, and now, I have a Volkswagen — so everyone ought to have one in their flower bed I guess.”

No deputies or law enforcement officials were injured in this incident.