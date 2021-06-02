Heavy police presence following pursuit in NE Wichita — one suspect in custody, two at large

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a heavy police presence at Central and Hillside Wednesday evening following a crash that occurred after a police pursuit.

Wichita police say shortly before 8 p.m., officers located a speeding car at Kellogg going east and tried to stop it. According to police, the speeding vehicle, a silver Honda Accord was reportedly involved in a shooting robbery that happened over the weekend. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle but eventually terminated the high-speed pursuit for public safety-related reasons.

The suspect vehicle crashed at Central and Hillside. Witnesses at the scene said they saw three people running from the crash site.

Wichita police and Kansas Highway Patrol set up a perimeter in the area. One person is in custody as police continue to look for two other suspects.

Officers including a K9 crew are currently working to locate the missing suspects.

Wichita police said the suspects may be armed and dangerous.

