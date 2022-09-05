WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police.



Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police.



A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop them, they took off to the area of 10th and Jackson.



The suspect barricaded themselves inside a truck. Additional patrols were called out to negotiate with the suspect.

Police say they had to pull the suspect from the car and is now in custody.



Police on scene say it’s unknown if the suspect was armed.

It’s unknown who owns the truck they were barricaded in.