Heavy police presence near Haysville, car overturned

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Hydraulic and 71st Street South in Sedgwick County, near Haysville.

Sedgwick County dispatch will only confirm a call came in just after 5am on Tuesday.

Our photojournalist on the scene can see one overturned car and one person being put in the back of a Sedgwick County deputy’s vehicle.

Scanner traffic indicated a car chase was happening in the area, but dispatch will not confirm if the chase is connected to the police presence.

