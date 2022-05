(KSN Photo / Stephanie Nutt)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita fire trucks have swarmed near the intersection of 63rd St. and MacArthur Rd. south of Wichita on Tuesday afternoon.

It is still unclear what the cause of the presence is. Rafts have been deployed to a pond behind a home. Around 6:55 p.m., a tow truck arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.