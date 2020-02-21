Helicopter team helps install KSN’s new antenna

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new antenna is being installed on KSN’s tower, with the help of a team in a helicopter.

KSN crews have been working on installing a new transmitter for several weeks and have now begun the process of installing a new antenna. This requires a helicopter to lift the antenna to the top of our tower, where specially-trained crews are ready to make the installation. The process takes several hours and involves multiple crews. You can watch the process in the video above.

KSN has been operating on a lower-power transmitter for several weeks, while our crews work to upgrade to a state-of-the-art, high-power transmitter and antenna. KSN is working to make these changes as quickly as possible to provide a strong and reliable signal for our viewers.

If you watch KSN with an antenna, starting March 12, you will need to re-scan your TV to receive our signal. Read more about that process here: https://www.ksn.com/news/local/watch-ksn-with-an-antenna-plan-to-rescan/.

If you watch KSN with cable or satellite, these upgrades do not impact your viewing experience.

“We want to thank our viewers for their patience during this transition,” said Steve South, Vice and General Manager of KSN. “Please know we’re working hard to provide the best signal possible for you.”

