KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Royals will face their divisional rival, Minnesota Twins Thursday at 3:10 p.m. to start a three-game series. The opening week will continue at the K as they will face the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game series before heading on the road to San Francisco.
Tickets start at $29, or the team says fans can save more with the season-bundled ticket pack.
Here is what is planned before the first pitch:
- Bobby Witt, Jr. Bobblehead gate giveaway
- On its 50th Anniversary, full powder blue uniforms return and make their debut at Kauffman Stadium
- Pre-game Concert by Grammy-award-winning Country Rock duo Brothers Osborne
- Located on the Miller Lite Fountain Bar Deck (above the left-center field fountains facing the field)
- The concert will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Fans must have an Opening Day game ticket to attend
- Pre-game Opening Day ceremony
- Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Kauffman Stadium Fountains
- Members of the 1973 Royals Opening Day team will be in attendance. This was the first team to wear full powder blues
- Flyover by aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base