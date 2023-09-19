WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair has come to a close again, and while there were some days of inclement weather, there was still an impressive amount of people who showed up.

Officials with the Kansas State Fair said this year, 330,044 total patrons showed up to the state fair. Just on Saturday, Sept. 16 alone, 59,495 people spent time at the fair.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous response from the community,” Bryan Schulz, general manager of the Kansas State Fair, said in a news release. “Even during cool, rainy days, patrons showed their unwavering support and enthusiasm for this beloved annual tradition.”

There was also an increase in sponsorships in 2023, something the Kansas State Fair said allowed for more programming, ensuring fairgoers had “an unforgettable experience.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors for their generous support,” Schulz added in the release. “Their contributions played a vital role in making this year’s fair a resounding success.”