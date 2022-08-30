HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in Hesston passed the School Improvement Bond Issue by 10 votes on Tuesday.

In a vote of 790 to 780, the vote will issue a bond “in an amount not to exceed $33,475,000” to pay the costs of consolidating high school and middle school grade levels into one facility.

This consolidation will include a two-story addition for educational and support spaces, a new fine arts wing including an auditorium, a new gymnasium, and renovations to existing buildings.

The USD 460 website says the proposed bonds are estimated to require an additional $15.27 per month on a $150,000 residential property or $19.50 per month on a $200,000 residential property.

“While Hesston has always had a school system that our community can be proud of, we want to continue investing in our students and staff, and we believe this bond project reflects that investment,” The Hesston school website says.

Below is the full question that was presented to voters:

“Shall the following be adopted?

Shall Unified School District No. 460, Harvey County, Kansas (Hesston), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $33,475,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, equip and furnish additions and make renovations to the existing Heston High School to consolidate high school and middle school grade levels into one facility, which shall include a new 2-story addition for educational and support spaces, a new Fine Arts wing including auditorium, a new Physical Education gymnasium, renovations to the existing building to include new classrooms and locker rooms, roofing and finishes, and improvements to HVAC and electrical infrastructure; (b) raze a portion of the existing high school building to create space for the new construction; (c) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto (collectively the “Project”); and (d) pay costs of issuance and interest on said general obligation bonds of the District during construction of the Project; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10 101 et seq., K.S.A. 25 2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72 5458 et seq.?”

For more detail about the bond, visit the Hesston Schools Bond Information Facebook page or visit the school’s website.