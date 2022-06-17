HIAWATHA, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a 51-year-old Hiawatha, Kansas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on southbound K-73, just one mile south of the Nebraska-Kansas line.

KHP reports the driver of a 2005 Yamaha was southbound on K-73 and for unknown reason left the roadway to the west, crossing a driveway and overturning.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and identified as Luke E. Scheidt.

The crash remains under investigation.