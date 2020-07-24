High School coaches weigh in on how to proceed with a safe football season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Some high school coaches are determined to get their players on the football field this season and in the safest way possible.

“It has its challenges but it is doable,” said East High Head Coach Ene Akpan.

Coach Akpan is ready for some football in this coronavirus era.

“You got the end zone, field, the sidelines, but use the whole field,” Akpan explained.

Across the city at Northwest High School Coach Steve Martin also can’t wait for his squad to play.

“You get a little stir crazy and you want answers now but those leaders are having some difficult decision making and you know, I think they are doing what’s right,” Martin said.

Both coaches want to play in the safest possible environment. Coach Martin has been keeping his players in pods. Coach Akpan has limited how and when players interact. All of this in the spirit of scoring a season.

“I like the model that the Shrine Bowl in Nebraska and Kansas used,” said Martin. “I think you have to take temperatures when people are walking into the event center or whatever stadium.”

Separating fans or maybe even limiting the number of fans are among the ways these coaches can see a season safely played. To limit outside exposure, Akpan proposes the idea of an all-city league schedule, Coach Martin doesn’t like that idea as much but they both say whatever it takes play they will do.

“Figure out who those kids that test positive as soon as possible,” Akpan said. “Quarantine those guys. As a coach, you have to figure out a new gameplan.”

“I think you are going to have to turn some people away,” Coach Martin added. “The first thing is I want to be able to get our parents and family members in to support the kids.”

Coach Martin says one thing they will not be doing is using locker rooms. Both coaches say they are keeping their players in small groups and distancing themselves from other parts of the team.