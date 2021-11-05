High School: Friday Football Fever week 10

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 10 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Salina Central –
vs Wichita Northwest –

Bishop Carroll –
vs Maize –

Brookville –
vs Sedgwick –

Maize South –
vs Kapaun –

Garden Plain –
vs Kingman –

Collegiate –
vs Cheney –

Beloit –
vs Cimarron –

Wichita East –
vs Derby –

Winfield –
vs Buhler –

Hays –
vs Buhler –

LAST WEEK’S FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER VIDEOS:

High School: Friday Football Fever week 9

Thursday’s highlights –

Friday’s highlights –

Game of the Week: Garden City vs. Wichita East, October 29, 2021

