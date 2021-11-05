High School: Friday Football Fever week 10

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The fall season brings larger temperature swings back into Kansas as our jet stream pattern becomes more active. This allows cold air that has been locked up across Canada to break loose and sink into the Central High Plains. While fall can feature plenty of warm days, the closer we get to the end of October, the more our temperatures support cold snaps, which allow for the opportunity for snow in parts of the state.

Across northwestern Kansas, the first snow of the season can occur in early September, but it is more common to see the season's first snowflakes toward the end of October into November. According to the National Weather Service in Goodland, the average first snowfall for Goodland is Oct. 31, Nov. 5 for Colby, Nov. 26 in Hill City and Nov. 17 for McCook, Nebraska.