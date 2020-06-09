High winds blow into western Kansas causing many to worry about potential ‘green snap’ damage

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – High wind warnings stretch across much of the state today. With that wind, can come damage.

The strong gusts are causing some agronomists to worry.

Winds gusted 40, 50, and even more than 60 mile per hour throughout most of the day.

For corn, damage known as green snap is a concern.

Green snap is a break in the stalk of a corn plant caused by high winds.

The break ultimately kills the plant and robs yields come harvest.

“There’s no recovery from it. It will actually kill the stalk of corn, and it has a real detrimental impact to farmers because it just decimates the crop that they have in the field,” said Greg Ruehle, President and CEO of ServiTech.

Although we don’t normally see green snap happen this early in the growing process, agronomists stress that for the farmers that planted earlier or recently applied a herbicide, the stalks of the plant may be more brittle and have a higher likelihood of breaking.

“The stalk is more susceptible to breaking because of its growing so rapidly, and that’s when we can see the onset of green snap, even in younger, more immature corn like we have this year,” said Ruehle.

The winds are expected to continue to gust throughout the evening and into the nightime hours, leaving many wondering what damage there may be come morning.

