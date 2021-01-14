High winds cause Brooks Landfill, other local entities to close Thursday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced Thursday that Brooks C&D Landfill will close Thursday at 2 p.m. due to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

In Wichita, winds already reached sustained speeds of 35 miles per hour at the landfill and are expected to increase to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph during late Thursday afternoon. Winds this strong can cause structural and property damage and create safety issues. The high wind warning is slated to expire overnight Thursday and the landfill is scheduled to reopen Friday, January 15, at 7:30 a.m.

Also, Sedgwick County Health Department announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon that due to extreme weather conditions, COVID-19 sampling sites including Holy Savior Catholic Academy, HealthCore ICT, and Wichita State Metroplex are being closed effective immediately due to safety reasons for the remainder of the day.

Due to extreme weather conditions the following #COVID19 Sampling Sites (Holy Savior Catholic Academy, @HealthCoreICT, and @WichitaState Metroplex) are being closed effective immediately due to safety reasons for the remainder of the day. More info: https://t.co/xTw36LDjmb. pic.twitter.com/NylcjNF0UI — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) January 14, 2021

