High winds make it difficult to control fire at McPherson landfill

News

MCPHERSSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews in McPherson deal with a large fire over the weekend.

The McPherson Fire Department says there are multiple agencies working to put out a fire at the land fill.

Officials tell KSN the strong wind is making things difficult and this could be a long operation.

A fire north of McPherson has toxic substances in the smoke from the fire. A plume model from the National Weather…

Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, October 27, 2019

The land fill has caught on fire. With the north wind the smoke from this fire will be noticable in the city of…

Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

