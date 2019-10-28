High winds make it difficult to control fire at McPherson landfill

MCPHERSSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews in McPherson deal with a large fire over the weekend.

The McPherson Fire Department says there are multiple agencies working to put out a fire at the land fill.

Officials tell KSN the strong wind is making things difficult and this could be a long operation.

Stay with KSN as we continue to follow this story.

A fire north of McPherson has toxic substances in the smoke from the fire. A plume model from the National Weather… Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, October 27, 2019