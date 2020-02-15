‘His memory will live forever,” Homicide victims family shares story in hopes of helping others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The family of a Wichita man who was killed this week is sharing their grief, hoping his death will inspire change.

Police said 22-year-old Amaré Holt was shot and killed on Wednesday night at his girlfriend’s home on S. Battin.

Holt’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Rina Nguyen was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Holt’s family is having a tough time coping with the details of the homicide and the possibility of domestic violence being the cause of the tragedy.

Police said there is a documented domestic violence case between the couple from December. Although not many details about the relationship have been released, the Holt family said they want their loved one’s memory to be a positive one.

“The domestic violence that occurred, we don’t know the extent of it,” said Roshunda Holt, Amaré’s cousin. “We don’t know how deep it went. That’s what hurts the most.”

According to the family Holt was the type of guy who would visit his grandmother just to spend quality time with her. He was close to his parents and had six siblings. But many knew the young man as a musician, a talent that ran in the family.

“He had a really articulate mind and a very vast vocabulary,” said Roshunda.

Others said he was a level-headed person with big hopes and dreams.

“He was loved by so many people for so many reasons,” said Roshunda.

Roshunda is a domestic violence survivor herself and said she plans to continue sharing her story and now, her cousin’s story, too.

“If that was your full intention to end a life, why did you feel you had the power to do that?” asked Roshunda. “When it comes down to you wanting to cause physical harm to a person, that’s when you really need to evaluate.”

Holt’s loved ones have created a website in his memory. One quote from the page said, “You made the people around you better. You made Wichita better. More importantly, you made the world better.”

“His memory will live forever,” said Roshunda.

A GoFund Me page has been set up for Holt’s family. If you would like to help, click here.