Hispanic Heritage: Connie’s Mexico Cafe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Connie’s Mexico Cafe has been part of the Air Capitol’s landscape for over 50 years. Cici Garcia said her family’s restaurant is in the heart of the north side and it all began with an unexpected suggestion.

“My grandma did a parish dinner at Saint Margaret Mary’s and they loved her food so much they’re like you should open a restaurant,” said Cici.

Cici Garcia’s grandmother, Connie, opened the doors to Connie’s Mexico Cafe in 1963. “It’s been open over 50 years, third-generation, you know, my grandma, my mom now it’s to us,” she continued.

Cici is one of five sisters. She, along with her youngest sister, now run the show. “This is our passion. It’s good to see that history and the legacy is still pushing on, and that’s our whole goal,” she said.

According to Cici, starting and managing the business has been no easy feat.

“I know for my grandma and my mother, they struggled. They did a lot of sacrificing their lives, they went through a lot of discrimination.” Watching her grandmother and mother overcome adversity inspired Cici to take the reins.

“Three generations of strong, powerful Latina women, it’s in our blood, and I’m like, we can do this. and so we are,” Cici concluded.

Cici plans to organize events for Latina women to come together and share ideas and experiences in hopes of encouraging them to achieve their goals of becoming business owners.