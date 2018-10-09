Hispanic Heritage: The culture of Latin Dance

Culture is our root to historical lineage. Many of us have family that originated in other countries and with the long line of generations who migrated to America, it can be easy to loose your culture to societal norms. However, we can find traces of our history through music, art, dance, language and even clothing.

Wichita celebrates history in many ways, and this month, Hispanic Heritage has given us an insight to the culture of music and dance.

“Your heritage and culture is a big part of who you are so embrace it,” said Victoria Acevedo. “As you learn to embrace your own culture, you learn to respect everybody else’s.”

Victoria Acevedo coordinates folkloric performances for East High students.

“Some of these students are performing for the first time ever,” she explained. “It means a lot for their parents and grandparents to see them doing some of this cultural dances that they did when they were young.”

Latin dance is full of deep rooted cultural history that originated in indigenous parts of Mexico, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. Most was influenced by European colonist and African slaves after the Europeans colonized in Latin America. This history that dates back hundreds of years, still lives on in Wichita youth today.

“My parents are just proud that I am able to show off who they are, who we are as a community a society,” said East High dancer and folkloric performer, Wendy De Lora. “It just makes me proud to show off that I am a Latina and I can do this.”

Wendy De Lora told KSN that she is happy to have found this common ground with her family. As she and her peers learn more about themselves through their history, they will have the tools to pass it on the next generation.

Hispanic Heritage month ends on October 15, but KSN encourages you to explore your history, all year long.