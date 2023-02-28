WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission received an application from Boyd Gaming Corporation on Tuesday to develop and operate a new historical horse-racing gaming facility in Park City.

A news release from Boyd Gaming Commission says it proposed to develop a new $160 million gaming entertainment facility off Interstate 135 in Park City.

Diamond Jo Park City Casino (Courtesy: Boyd Gaming Corporation) Diamond Jo Park City Casino (Courtesy: Boyd Gaming Corporation)

The facility, which would be called Diamond Jo Park City Casino, would feature 1,000 historical horse-racing units, meaning gamblers would bet on races that have already finished.

In addition to the casino floor, Diamond Jo would feature a steakhouse, a FanDuel-themed bar and grill, and a convention space.

The facility, Boyd says, would be built with 100% private financing and would create nearly 600 jobs in the community. Boyd says the property would estimate $90 million per year in economic activity.

