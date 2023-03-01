WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) said Wednesday it has received three applications from companies to open historical horse racing (HHR) facilities in Wichita.

Boyd Gaming Corporation on Tuesday submitted its application to open a casino in Park City, which would feature 1,000 HHR units, meaning gamblers would bet on races that have already finished.

On Wednesday, an application was submitted by Flint Hills Entertainment, proposing a facility at Towne West Square. It also applied to open “Eureka Downs Horse Racing Track,” which would feature live racing in Eureka, Kansas.

Phil Ruffin submitted an application to open an HHR facility at Wichita Greyhound Park, near the intersection of 77th Street and Hydraulic Avenue in Sedgwick County.

The KRGC will have 30 days to evaluate each application for completeness and follow-up. The staff will be working with the Commission to establish a selection process, which will take place in Sedgwick County at a later date.