Hit-and-run caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Riverside family needs your help finding the person who rammed into their daughter’s car and drove off.

Security camera video shows the moment a truck hits Mackenzie Clark’s parked car in front of her Riverside home on New Years Day. Clark was preparing to go to bed when she heard a loud noise around 2:30 a.m.

“We heard like a really loud crash and I came out of my bedroom,” said Clark.

To find her car in a mangled mess with the hood smashed in, broken glass, and crumbled car parts in the road. The impact of the collision pushed her car back about 10 feet from where she originally parked it causing parts of it to wrap around a pole.

“I started crying I was really upset,” said Clark.

Security cameras from Gentle Hands K-9 Boutique nearby shows a two toned truck initially drive past her car and then park further down the road. A few minutes later, the driver turns around and then drives full speed ahead darting directly at her car.

“Almost like they were contemplating,” said Clark. “It almost seemed like it was really intentional.”

Making the hit and run that much more disturbing and leaving Clark baffled as to why someone would do this.

“I have never seen a truck like that before even driving around here, “said Clark.

A frustrating start to her New Year but realizes it could have been worse.

“Very thankful I wasn’t in the car,” said Clark.

Clark said she’s now depending on others for transportation to school and work until she can save up money to buy a new car before going to college next year.

The family has set up a gofundme account here to help her reach her goal.