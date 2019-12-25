Holiday Travel: Roadside assistance crews ready to help drivers in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100-million. That is how many Americans are traveling this Christmas holiday. As many drivers hit the roads, having an emergency can delay your travels and steal your holiday cheer. Roadside assistance crews are on standby ready to help.

Tow truck driver Seth Carter with Ken’s Auto Tow is working a 12 hour shift on Christmas Eve, ready to help holiday travelers in trouble.

“We do tire changes, and we unlock cars you know any kind of road side service that we can provide,” said Carter.

He’s responded to a couple of calls to help tow broken down cars. Carter said for a typical busy holiday travel week, it’s been relatively quiet but believes it could pick up as more drivers hit the roads.

“Just depends on how crazy it gets. Sometimes we can get pretty busy,” said Carter.

AAA Kansas predicts there to be 4,034 emergency roadside service calls during the holiday period from December 21 to the new year.

Carter said helping others get to their holiday destination safely is rewarding.

“We’re trying to make people happy and try to make their day better “I mean it already isn’t of good if your car breaks down and it kind of puts a damper on your day or holiday.” said Carter.

AAA says dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts are some of the leading reasons for car trouble. They recommend you check your car before hitting the road.