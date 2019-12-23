Home for the holidays: How to stay safe and stress free during holiday travel

WICHITA,Kan. (KSNW) – Families are pouring in to Wichita Eisenhower International Airport. Many are waiting to be reunited with loved ones.

For the Taylor family that person was their marine, Cody Taylor. He has been gone for a year. His little brother, Brayden Taylor said the wait was worth while, “Seeing him come home and all of us have joy on our face.”

After hours of travel from San Francisco, Jamie Morton is ready to be home for the holidays. “I’m hoping my dad made cookies. I’m looking forward to taking off my compression socks and putting on elastic waste pants,” she said.

While some chose planes, others are sticking to the road. Katherine Watson filled her gas tank Sunday afternoon before making her way to Dallas. “Honestly, I’m not worried about my drive today. I think it will be pretty calm,” said Watson.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say they are already seeing the holiday traffic. Their number one tip is to take your time. “Give yourself some extra time. Don’t rush that is the main thing. Once you rush you can put yourself at risk and others at risk,” said Trooper Kirstin Parynik.

Trooper Parynik also says to watch your speed, wear your seat belt, and make sure your attention is on the road. “Just eliminate those distractions put phone down, keep the radio at what you want before you leave,” she said.

Even if things seem to be going wrong on your trip. Remember, your final destination will be there waiting. “We went to the wrong airport this morning and we’re still here. So, just relax, take a deep breath, and be nice to people cause we all are in the same boat,” said flyer Jamie Morton.

