Home health care company serves meals to homeless on Christmas

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Willis Clayborn enjoyed a free hot meal on Christmas thanks to Love My Nurse, a home health care company in Wichita.

“I didn’t even know they were open today and I just walked along here,” said Clayborn.

He decided to stop after seeing staff outfront holding signs advertising free food for those in need.

“We said let’s do something for Christmas for the community here where we serve and we did,” said Carissa Clift, Administrator at Love My Nurse.

Nurses serving up food and fellowship on their day off so those like Clayborn, who is from Alaska and has no family here in Wichita, don’t have to celebrate Christmas alone.

“Very grateful,” said Clayborn.

“It’s been amazing, we’ve talked to some of them , you feel it in your heart you know you’re doing something and it’s great,” said Clift.

A Christmas dinner complete with gifts Clayborn can cherish.

“Keep me warm and I don’t have to use my extra clothes for a blanket,” said Clayborn.

Reminding us all it’s the little things that can bring so much joy.

“Look at that, If I had to I could just snuggle up with that,” said Clayborn.