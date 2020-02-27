Home owner and dogs escape Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The one-story, single-family home on the 800 block of East 7th Avenue was occupied by one adult who was able to escape and notify the fire department. Two dogs were inside the home and managed to escape unharmed.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire units found a fire in the kitchen. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, resulting in only moderate damage to the interior of the house.

Fire crews remained on scene for an hour conducting overhaul and investigation. Investigators have ruled the fire, unattended cooking. There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident.

