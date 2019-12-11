Homeschool robotics takes 1st place at regionals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of homeschool engineers is bringing back an award-winning robot the Air Capital.

“I did not think we were going to win until three weeks in when we had our practice day and that’s when we really get to see the competition, test our robot on the official game floor and it wasn’t until then when we began to believe ‘hey, we have a shot at winning this,” said team president, Joshua Schlittenhardt.

But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds.

“There are so many intricate details that not one person can come up with the best idea for everything,” said Schlittenhardt.

And while working on the robot the Wichita Homeschool Robotics team faced many challenges.

“I think I made six arms, the first arm just snapped, it wasn’t very happy, it was really annoying,” said Robot Leader, Jamey Marshall.

Nonetheless, Jamey Marshall, the team’s Robot Leader was prepared for the unexpected.

“We have spares for the spares in case if anything breaks down so we can just replace it real fast,” said Marshall.

In six short weeks, the team traveled to Denver to compete against 40 other schools for the number one title in the Regional Robotics Competition.

“It’s pretty exciting going with the entire team,” said Schlittenhardt.

And today the team celebrates their victory with a pizza party.

