Homeward bound: Texas cattle dog turns up in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If all goes according to plan tomorrow, Linda West will have a sweet reunion with her cattle dog, Cloudy, who she hasn’t seen since December 2017.

West lives in Saltillo, Tex. where Cloudy used to work on her ranch. One day in December 2017, West reports Cloudy got out.

“We traced him around town for a couple of days and they’d seen sightings of him. Everyone in that little town knew him,” West said.

Cloudy had a new collar on at the time of his disappearance, says West, but his name tag had come off in a barbed wire fence. He was microchipped, but West says cattle dogs are popular to steal. It was hard to be hopeful.

That was until the family received a call Thursday morning that Cloudy was found at an intersection…in Wichita, Kan.

“I got excited ’til I found out how far away he was then I didn’t know how to get him home, so I got real sad,” West admits.

With some help from the Facebook group “Kansas dogs in need,” a reunion is now planned with some help transporting Cloudy from the Wichita Animal Services shelter to Oklahoma City, where West is eager to see him.

Though West may never know Cloudy’s full story, she is most excited to introduce Cloudy to her 20-month-old grandson, Asa.

