Homicide: One killed in northeast Wichita weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man could face second-degree murder charges after a shooting in the 1000-block of north Volutsia this weekend. Police say De-adrian Johnson shot and killed 20-year-old Christopher Terrell, and shot another 16-year-old boy.

Police say Johnson then turned the gun on himself. He is currently being monitored in a local hospital and awaiting booking.

“Through the course of the investigation, we learned that Mr. Johnson had been using drugs, shot the victim, Christopher Terrell, and also the 16-year-old victim, and then turn the gun on himself and shot himself one time,” said Captain Stevens with the Wichita Police Department.