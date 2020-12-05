Homicide: Wichita approaches record high numbers

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – This year, crime is on the rise nationwide and that rings true in Wichita as well. The city seeing a 49 % increase in homicides this year, compared to last.

“We were trending very well with violence prior to COVID I was very happy with where we were going and then COVID happened and it just up and did the whole formula,” said Wichita Deputy Police Chief, Jose Salcido.

The number of homicides in Wichita continue to climb approaching record breaking numbers,

This year Wichita has seen 55 homicides already exceeding the total for last year and approaching Wichita’s record. The record was set in 1993 during the crack epidemic, with 57.

“I think that this year we will be at the record or slightly above it but we won’t be seeing like what they are seeing in New York see and Chicago in the bigger cities,” said Salcido.

This year 43% of the victims from firearms were under the age of 24. Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said there are fewer options to keep youth engaged.

“There were more opportunities for the youth to get engaged in different activities especially during lockdown there were not those opportunities this year,” said Salcido.

Salcido said by April the city saw an 89% increase in homicides compared to April of last year. It was at that point that police knew something needed to be done.

“We are using information from crimes all over to integrate into investigations we are using anything and everything that we can to solve these murders, ” said Salcido.

By November that percentage had dropped from a 89 % increase to 43% and Salcido said as the pandemic dies down, he expects crime to drop.

“I think we have the right approach my only regret is that we should have started this in August,” said Salcido.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help to solve some of the unsolved homicides of this year, they ask if you know anything to please call them with that information.