Horsethief reservoir is good for boating

At Horsethief Reservoir, the water levels are high, but just right for campers to go boating.

“It’s a great place to be,” said camper Edward Taylor.

Taylor comes to horsethief reservoir monthly and said he is glad to see it wasn’t taken over by flooding, like so many other state parks.

“It’s only 40 minutes away from where I live,” he said. “So it makes it pretty handy to be able to come here and not have to go somewhere else.”

Horsethief is the newest reservoir in Kansas and hasn’t had to close at all this season.

Officials say the design is a proven success.

“The way the lake was set and engineered it comes up to just the perfect levels,” Horsethief administrative assistant Heather Mihm said.

Good news for Taylor and others across the state, eager to spend this weekend and the Fourth of July holiday on the water.

“Im’s going to do a little boating and a little fishing,” Taylor said.

While all the campsites at Horsethief are booked for this weekend, a few are still open for the Fourth of July holiday, but they’re going fast!

