Hospital parking lot: Showing appreciation with car lights in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Cars filled the parking lot of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Monday evening.
With their car lights flashing — the city and residents of Hutchinson wanted to say thank you in a visual way, and also pray for the medical staff at the hospital.
The effort was organized by local churches wanting to demonstrate appreciation to first responders and staff who work at the hospital.
