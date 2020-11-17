Hospitals in Wichita adapt to care for patients while nearing capacity

Hospitals in Wichita are seeing an influx of patients putting bed limits to the test.

Data from the Sedgwick County Health Department says hospitals are treating 231 COVID-19 patients, of those 88 are in the ICU. Between these patients and other patients in the ICU, the county dashboard says there are no available beds meaning hospitals are working in contingency operations.

At Via Christi the hospital is working under the surge plan which means they creatively find space to care for patients.

“We have brought in extra staffing,” says Dr. Sam Antonios, Chief Clinical Officer at Ascension Kansas. “We have kind of rearranged our hospital to be able to care of additional patients.”

Last weekend adjustments had to be made again.

“I think today we have close to I think 120 patients,” Dr. Antonios explained. “So that is quite a significant increase and we are still taking care of the patients but it does add a layer of complexity and a strain on the system.”

At Wesley Medical Center, officials say they’ve spaced some areas out in a similar way. Right now, the hospital says its bed capacity is at about 90 percent. Sedgwick County Health Department data shows all 208 ICU beds are full and of those 88 are COVID-19 patients. But both hospitals say numbers can change every day even every hour.

“A hospital is a place where people are coming in and people are leaving and right now we are focusing on making sure we have that flow happen smoothly,” Dr. Antonios said.

Dr. Antonios says people can reduce the number of patients coming in by being more vigilant in their daily lives.

“What we are hoping for is people to focus on trying to flatten the curve,” said Dr. Antonios.

Hospitals say they are still able to accommodate people needing care and tell people if they do need to get care to come to the hospital.