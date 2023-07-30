WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party came to Wichita for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans were able to experience their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more, in the dark.

One local mom took her son for a new monster truck experience.

“He’s a big monster truck fan, so he’s been wanting to,” said Johana Esparza. “We’ve never been to a Hot Wheels show, so it was a different experience for him.”

Fans were also able to join in on a dazzling dance party, see a laser light show and participate in Hot Wheels toy giveaways.