HOURS AWAY: Restaurants prepare to reopen after weeks of closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “We spend weeks or months trying to prepare for a major change. We’ve had to do that at the drop of the hat,” said Augustine Iacopelli, Owner of Augustino Brewing. Similar to many businesses they have been deserted inside since March. With a few days notice they are getting ready to re-open their doors.

“While we want you to come back. We also want you to be safe,” said Iacopelli.

Coronavirus forced some closures and now it’s causing some changes. “We’re doing everything that we can physically with distancing the tables. We are removing tables in our restaurant to create that spacing,” said Jeremy Wade, Executive Chef of YaYa’s Eurobistro.

At YaYa’s Eurobistro cleaning is nothing new but these days they are doubling down on the disinfectant. They’re also polishing employees up on a new normal, “Safety protocols and CDC guidelines and like I said they will be wearing masks, gloves,” said Wade.

Iacopelli says staff members are practicing to keep their distance, “Making sure we’re not getting too close to our patrons anymore than absolutely necessary.”

While both Augustino Brewing and YaYa’s could reopen Monday, May 4. They are taking an extra day to make sure they are ready for their customers. “We don’t know what to expect volume wise. So when we order food, order wine, liquor, those kind of things we have to adjust those kind of things. Staffing hours, so kind of playing it by ear the first week to see how it goes,” said Wade.

While the restaurants are excited to serve again, they want to remind people if you are feeling sick or part of a compromised group continue to use carry out. “Please continue to take stuff to-go. Resist that urge to just come out and sit down because (you) haven’t been able to do that in a while,” said Iacopelli.

