WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A house caught on fire in south Wichita around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the house is located in the 4800 block of S Seneca St.

Sedgwick County Dispatch also tells KSN utilities are being turned off at the house.

KSN News has a crew member on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.







In the meantime, law enforcement asks the public to avoid the area. Traffic has been blocked off at W 47th St and S Seneca St, then two blocks south.

Tune into KSN News tomorrow morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. for the latest updates.