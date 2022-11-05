HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire that started early Saturday morning caused significant damage.

A news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department says at 2:23 a.m., crews responded to a home in the 1700 block of E. 2nd. Ave. for a reported structure fire.

The release says one adult and four dogs escaped the home.

The single-story house had heavy fire showing from the side and rear of the building. Crews aggressively fought the fire and contained it to within the attic and walls.

Due to extensive damage to the roof, along with downed power lines, full extinguishment was delayed until Evergy arrived.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the family as the home is uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.