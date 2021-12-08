House fire in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY (KSNW) — Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Belle Plaine, Derby, and Mulvane are battling a house fire located at 1150 Ponderosa Road, just northwest of Belle Plain, Kansas and south of the Kansas Star Casino.
Derby fire crews were dispatched around 8:23 p.m.
A fire chief told KSN that the owners of the house came home to find flames shooting from their house. No one was injured, but the house is now a complete loss.
The state fire marshal will be down tomorrow to investigate the cause of the fire.
KSN has a crew at the scene. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.