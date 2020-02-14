House fire leaves family of five without a home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A Mulvane family is left without a home this week. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, a house fire destroyed the whole first floor of their house and damaged the majority of their basement. The family of five says they have been through a lot this year and loosing their home just added to the stress.

“Her father in law got really sick and lives in Florida, so they made a travel down there while he was ill and they got home and then he passed. So then they had to turn around and go back down,” said Kiersten McKenna, a family’s cousin.

As of now, the family is living in a motel that is paid for by their local church. However, the cousin of the family, Mckenna says, the family will soon be living in a two bed-room hotel with a kitchen inside.

“I set up a fund raiser on Facebook to raise some money just because they lost everything. I’ve also asked for donations, they just don’t have anything,” added McKenna.

The family is looking for kitchen ware, toiletries, underwear, clothes, and jackets. Extra large shirts for men, double XL for men, XL for women, and toddler clothes size three. People are also welcome to donate shoes in sizes nine and twelve in men and eleven in women’s.

For more information on how you can help this family, or what to donate you can visit the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/481064315895979/481064345895976/

