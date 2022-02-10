WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department received a report about a house fire located in east Wichita Thursday afternoon and is currently on the scene.

The Wichita Fire Department sent out a post on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. reporting seeing visible fire and heavy coming out of a home upon arrival. The house is located at 10414 E Fawn Grove St.

The Wichita Fire Department would also like for the public to watch out for fire units in the area of E Kellogg and Webb Road.

KSN News has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.