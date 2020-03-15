1  of  47
How do local super markets handle the COVID-19 shopping rush?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– “We had to limit the bottled water cases to two per family.” That’s what one local store employee told KSN News when we asked how they’re handling people’s recent shopping techniques since the first COVID- 19 case in Kansas.

Perla Coylie, employee at Río Bravo Super Market said it all started on Thursday, and since then the store employees and owners have been working non-stop.

“We decided to do that on Thursday because we noticed that people were trying to buy like 10 cases, 20 cases which for us it was like incredible,” said Coylie.

She says several clients were leaving El Río Bravo Super Market with around 20 cases of water and four bags of toilet paper. That’s when she said they decided to limit the customers. As of now, the store is restocking their items every 24 hours but even then people are already waiting inline for the next load to appear.

“I don’t understand yeah go buy something like for two weeks it’s what they’re saying and if you need to come back then you come back in two weeks let everybody out. Stop hoarding all this stuff,” said Río Bravo Super Market client, Angel Miguel Ortiz.

The CDC has released information on what people should have in their home in case of isolation, those items are soap, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol and medication if you believe you have flu like symptoms.

