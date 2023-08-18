WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two reports looking at community colleges nationwide shows Kansas has two of the top 20 community colleges in the country and three more in the top 100.

The reports from the Website WalletHub also rank Kansas Community College system as 14th in the nation. The reports factored in overall costs, education outcomes, and career outcomes to determine their rankings.

According to the Department of Education, there are 1,047 public community colleges in the United States. There are 20 located in Kansas.

Earning top honors in Kansas Manhattan Area Technical College, which ranks #2 in the nation according to the report from WalletHub. Pratt Community College has been ranked 18th in the nation.

Kansas City Community College received a national ranking of 47, Hutchinson Community College is ranked 51, and Colby Community College is ranked 68th. Other Kansas community colleges rank nationally as follows:

Johnson County Community College 102

Cowley County Community College 146

Barton County Community College 180

Cloud County Community College 238

Labette Community College 257

Garden City Community College 258

Dodge City Community College 262

Fort Scott Community College 309

Seward County Community College 380

Highland Community College 386th

Butler Community College 405

Coffeyville Community College 436

Allen County Community College 590

Flint Hills Community College and Independence Community College were not included in the rankings.