How is the mask order working in Sedgwick County?

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) Do masks work?

Many health officials say yes, but is there proof?

“I think you have to assume that the face mask helps in that process,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

A process started by Mayor Brandon Whipple early in July. Just a couple of weeks of following the city and Sedgwick County mask ordinance numbers spiked from 7.6 percent to 14 percent, but then dropped to 10.6 percent just a couple of weeks after.

“We saw that spike and now over the last few weeks, we are starting to see a little bit of leveling off and hopefully the numbers start to go downward now,” Mayor Whipple.

Both Mayor Whipple and Sedgwick County Chief Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns are cautiously optimistic.

“You can make the case that maybe some of the increase in early July was due to the fourth and all the gatherings,” Minns said.

Whipple added, “There was probably a lot of people gathering without masks.”

But the numbers went south in a positive way, from 14 percent to now about ten and a half. Both the chief health officer for the county and city’s top elected officials believe its because people are wearing masks but say more needs to be done.

“I would like to see it heading down a little faster than it is,” said Minns. “I would like to see the numbers going down before schools reconvene.”

Whipple agrees, “We are seeing some results because of bars being shut down, or at least some of the numbers, so what is going to happen if they get back into their full status.”

The mayor says tomorrow when they meet for the city council meeting they do plan to extend the mask order for the city for another four weeks.

Dr Minns says he would like to see the 10.6 percent number cut in half before schools open.