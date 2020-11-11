How is the revised health order enforced in Sedgwick County?

The changes to the Sedgwick County Health Order can only be enforced in unincorporated areas of the county unless individual cities opt-in.

“The penalty for non-compliance is set by state statute. That does not change,” says District Attorney Marc Bennett.

As a matter of fact, Bennett says not much has changed when it comes to enforcing county health orders for law enforcement.

“They can change the specific rules but they don’t change the consequences, locally,” Bennett explains.

For this order to be enforced, it would take each city within Sedgwick County to effectively buy in.

“Any municipality within the county that wishes to be part of this enforcement effort then they would have to run it by their governing bodies as well and essentially give us permission to come into municipalities to enforce,” says County Manager Tom Stolz.

Which is something that the mayor of Wichita is strongly considering.

“We have an invested interest in saving lives and keeping our economy afloat so not only do we need to do what it takes to be able to help the county enforce this but how can we help?” asks Mayor Brandon Whipple.

At least in Wichita, the mayor says he wants to do what it takes. He says he hopes that a resolution can be passed so that the Wichita Police Department can crackdown on people not following the rules which can be a $500 fine for a business not following the requirements and at this point, something businesses are well aware of.

“I expect them to encourage citizens to do the right thing and comply with the health director’s orders,” Bennett says.

KSN reached out to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter who says nothing changes when it comes to enforcement for his office:

“The sheriff’s office is not the agency that will be enforcing the recent resolution. MABCD or core enforcement will be enforcing the resolution and the county counselor’s office will prosecute the case.”

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay also weighed in:

“We just learned about the new County Health Order this afternoon. We’ll confer with the City Council, Mayor, and City Administration to determine our response.”