How Kansas bounty hunter captured wanted woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of running over a sheriff’s deputy is facing felony charges.

Melissa Heinzman is charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and interference with law enforcement.

Back on June 23rd, a Sedgwick County Deputy pulled Heinzman over.

During it, officials say Heinzman took off and dragged the deputy.

Heinzman was arrested Tuesday night in South Wichita.

Shawn Godwin and his fugitive recovery team say it took them less than 48 hours to capture her.

He says it all started with a tip he got in western Kansas.

And, now he is glad the search is over.

“We just say fugitive recovery, you need to come out now,” said Godwin.

Those were the first words he said at the door of a southwest Wichita home Tuesday night.

“I said, we’re not going anywhere. We have the house surrounded,” said Godwin.

Godwin, who got the case from a local bonding company, says someone at the home admitted Heinzman was inside, and gave Godwin and another agent, permission to go in.

“We did a sweep of the upstairs,” he said. “As we were at the top of the stairs, we made another announcement that we were coming down.”

At that point they made contact.

“She had came to the stairs with her hands up,” said Godwin. “We had made entry into the basement.”

That is when Godwin knew the chase for Heinzman was finally over.

“And placed her in handcuffs at that time,” said Godwin. “I think she had ran long enough that she was ready, according to what she had told me.”

He says law enforcement was outside prepared to take her to jail.

“As we exited the home, the first sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene,” said Godwin. “And at that point, we had released her to the sheriff’s department.”

Godwin says helping to put Heinzman behind bars, is a gratifying feeling for his team.

“I’m sorry everything happened the way it did,” he said. “I’m just glad we are the ones who could bring her to justice.”

The injured deputy has not returned to duty yet.