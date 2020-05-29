How long until booze to-go goes bye-bye?

FILE – In this June 29, 2004 file photo, a bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt. Alcohol problems affect almost 33 million adults and most have never sought treatment. That’s according to a government survey indicating that rates have increased in recent years. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansas bars and night clubs are planning to re-open this weekend as Kansans launch into Phase Two of Gov. Kelly’s Ad Astra reopening plan on June 1.

Though this plan details the reintroduction of many concessions and activities, it doesn’t mention much about adopted provisions along the road to Phase Out, like an end date for curbside liquor sales.

https://www.ksrevenue.org/pdf/abccurbsidememo.pdf A March 18 memo from Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control that allowed alcohol sales to occur on or off property by licensed premises.

The director of the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Debbi Beavers released a memo March 18 that allowed alcohol sales to occur on or off property by licensed premises with no clear definition of when it’s set to end, only stating the “policy will continue in effect until further notice.”

KSN has reached out Kansas Department of Revenue but has yet to receive an updated statement.

Gov. Kelly is calling a special legislative session June 3 in hopes the legislature will extend her disaster declaration to January 2021. Phase four, or Phase Out, is currently set to begin no earlier than June 29, 2020.

Sedgwick County plans to follow the Ad Astra Plan without imposing any additional limits, a decision that left up to counties by the governor.

