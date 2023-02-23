The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just a little less than two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi trophy after a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

At the start of the season, Kansas legalized sports betting, with four sportsbooks — Barstool, FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings — opening up in the state. So how much money did Kansans bet on the big game?

Figures sent from the Kansas Lottery Public Information Office were sent to BetKansas.com, and it shows some key figures on sports betting during the Super Bowl. Some Kansans won thousands. BetKansas released these figures:

Sportsbooks collected $24,743,816 in wagers during the Super Bowl

One bettor won $7,000 off a $20 wager on the exact final score

Another won $6,536 on a $300 wager on Kelce, A.J. Brown, and Isaiah Pacheco scoring touchdowns

on Kelce, A.J. Brown, and Isaiah Pacheco scoring touchdowns Yet another won $51,600 on a $12,000 wager on the Chiefs to win , along with a $300 multi-sport parlay on the Houston Astros, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Chiefs to win their respective championship – that won the user $30,000

, along with One Kansas sportsbook saw $22 million wagered online, and another $2.4 million at their retail location

All told, BetKansas says Kansas sportsbook customers won $12,647,107 in net player winnings from Super Bowl LVII, while retail users won $1,872,683.

Now that the football season is over, bettors in Kansas can turn their eyes to March Madness, which is just around the corner. Last year, the Kansas Jayhawks won the National Championship game with a comeback win against North Carolina.