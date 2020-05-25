How the coronavirus changed the way the Wichita Islamic community celebrated Eid al-Fitr

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eid al-Fitr is one of the holiest days for the Muslim community. The celebration that marks the end of Ramadan and usually brings hundreds together, “On a day like this it would have been close to 1,500 people to 2,000,” said Hussam Madi, Spokesperson for the Islamic Society of Wichita.

Due to the coronavirus, this Eid al-Fitr the Wichita Islamic Socierty’s mosque is empty. “We were kind of sad because we were not going to have the same community gatherings that we’re used to. Especially, our prayers in the morning,” said Aysha Ali.

Eid al-Fitr brings friends and family together after 30 days of prayer and fasting, “It’s salvation time, physically we don’t get any drinks water of food from sunrise to sunset,” said Madi.

“That’s the whole message of this whole Ramadan even during the fasting month we do fasting so we can feel the pain of those people who dont have,” said Fahim Khan.

This year the celebration of Eid is continuing at home. “We thought just make a drive-thru, so people can pass my house, wave hands and if they come stop by we can give some food gifts,” said Khan.

While the coronavirus has taken away some aspects of Ramadan and Eid, it has given an outlet for growth. “Even during this time you know some people might break fast and go eat with some of their friends. Now they are eating with their families. A lot of families came closer together,” said Madi.

“Being quarantined gives you a lot of extra time do our prayers and things like that,” said Kim Seliman.

LATEST STORIES: