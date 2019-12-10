How the Riverfront Master Plan will impact future development of Wichita

Standing firm, for now, in downtown Wichita since the late 1960’s, is the Century II Performing Art’s and Convention Center.

“It is a unique part of our history and there is a lot of people who want to figure out a way to preserve that,” says Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

It sits along the Arkansas River which is more than just a highway of water.

“There is so much that goes on right there,” says Derby resident Robert Brown. “You can build from that and really make it something great.”

Development in downtown Wichita and along the Arkansas River has been a hot topic for years.

“I know a lot of people that will never go to a Broadway play or a baseball game or something but they know that is important,” says O’Donnell.

Century II finds itself at the center of most conversations, but among the million and billion dollar proposed plans by the city is how to maximize the river.

“I think either way if they build something it can make the place a little more exciting,” says Wichitan Kimberly Esminger.

“Develop from that,” adds Brown.

“Have Century II as a hub. You are going to have the ballpark there. That is a staple that is going to be there and expand from both of them and they can go up and down that river and make it so nice,” he explains.

County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell says he wants to know what Wichitans, and people outside downtown, think about the ideas.

“How do we engage more with the river?” O’Donnell asks. “It needs to be utilized more.”

The city closed a survey Monday afternoon about several proposals but plan to take more feedback in 2019 into 2020.

“In every growing metropolitan area they have made intentional investments in their downtown,” says Todd Ramsey with Make Wichita Win.

City officials there will be a coalition meeting at the Chamber of Commerce on Monday which will be open to the public.

Commissioner O’Donnell also says people will have a chance to look at, and weigh in on, more finalized plans.