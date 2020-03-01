How to make sure your 2020 Census forms are legitimate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Kansans will soon fill out their 2020 Census forms and for the first time they have the option to do it online. But it’s important to remember, make sure you know the forms are legitimate. The main thing to remember is that the 2020 Census will only ask you 12 questions. Within those 12 questions your Social Security number is not one of them.

Experts at the Better Business Bureau say people will start to see the Census forms show up either by mail or online on March 12. However, people will still be able to fill out their forms over the phone or in-person once a Census agent show up to your door. They say the 2020 Census will not share your documented information once the form is complete.

“Look to verify who send that email, that it is legitimate before you start providing any information. The Census is beneficial because that is how the federal money is allocated to local communities. So the Census looks at everything from schools to roads and how much money should be allocated to those resources,” said State Director of Better Business Bureau, Denise Groene.

Experts also say, every time a household fills out a Census form they are helping their community receive funds that will benefit organizations like Head Start, SNAP, health care and more. For more information on how to make sure your 2020 Census form is legitimate you can visit 2020Census.Gov or Census.Gov.

