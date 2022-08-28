WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The excitement surrounding the Artemis launch extends to the air capital. Space and aviation fans alike will have a chance to watch the launch together from the comfort of Wichita.

The Kansas aviation museum is ready to welcome visitors for its Artemis I launch party.

This launch is an important one and one Kansas business played a part in. DJ engineering in Augusta made parts for the Artemis space launch system. The lift-off will finally happen early Monday morning. The Kansas Aviation Museum is opening its doors at 6 a.m.



“Early, but you can come out to the museum. We will have it playing here. You will be able to follow it, see what takes place as we begin this historic venture into space,” said the executive director of the Kansas Aviation Museum, Ben Sauceda.

He hopes this is an inspirational moment, too.

“I hope it shares as a launching pad for our young people, our youth here to really develop and continue on that entrepreneurial spirit that Wichita has contributed to aviation,” Sauceda added.

If you cannot make it to the Aviation Museum but still want to join in a watch party, you can visit the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. The doors open at 7 a.m. and the party will include breakfast.